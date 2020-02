Photo issued of man police want to speak to over Kingsthorpe find

Police have released a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the discovery of a former cannabis factory on a Northampton estate last year.

Kingsland Avenue, where police uncovered remnants of a cannabis factory in November.

Officers revealed they uncovered remnants of the drugs farm at an address in Kingsland Avenue, Kingsthorpe, on November 14.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference 19000610266.