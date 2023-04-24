■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 8

JONATHAN RAYMOND CROUCH, aged 47, c/o Newton Road, Northampton, stole a box containing christmas tree netting from Dobbies Garden Centre, two counts of fraud by using a stolen bank card; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £170.

DEAN EARL, aged 32, of Blueberry Rise, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £110, compensation of £50, surcharge £54, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ This case was heard by local magistrates on April 10

RAMSAY FRASER, aged 19, of Toby Drive, Daventry, stole one box of six Budweiser value £6.50 from Costcutter Stores; fined £261, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 11

THOMAS JAMES JOHNSTON, aged 38, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £85.

HABRIIEL NANTOI, aged 29, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, 10 points.

MARGARET CORCORAN, aged 40, of Whiston Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating, failed to surrender to custody; to be detained in the courthouse, costs £300.

MOHAMMED MIAH, aged 19, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, possession of cannabis on February 25, 2023, failed to surrender to custody; to be detained in the courthouse, costs £85.

MOHAMMED MIAH, aged 19, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, possession of cannabis on April 10, 2023; to be detained in the courthouse, costs £85.

JOHN MORGAN, aged 38, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £100, costs £150.

KACPER RATAJCZAK, aged 24, of Mill Road, Northampton, drink-driving; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

SARA LOUISE ENGLAND, aged 44, of Dundee Street, Northampton, failed to provide two specimens of breath; community order, surcharge £98, costs £85, 10 points.

MICHAEL SEAN McMORROW, aged 56, of Kingston Close, Daventry, possession of diamorphine, cannabis and crack cocaine; to be detained in the courthouse, costs £85.

GEORGIANA DINU, aged 25, of Crestline Court, Northampton, jointly stole items to the value of £781.95 from MORRISONS; fined £90, surcharge £36, costs £200.

GARETH HANNIGAN, aged 28, of Kettering Road, Northampton, assault by beating, attempted criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JIBIN PUTHETHU JOHN, aged 29, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, disqualified for 12 months.

KELLY ELLIOTT, aged 43, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SCOTT PAUL BLAKE, aged 37, of Aynho Crescent, Northampton, made a threatening phone call, two counts of criminal damage; community order with overnight curfew and electronic monitoring, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £400.

LIAM THOMAS KEHOE, aged 22, of School Lane, Harpole, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ROKAS RUNKAUSKAS, aged 19, of St James Park Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

FAHIM AHMED, aged 20, of Grove Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

LEONARD LLEWELLYN CROOKE, aged 34, of Grange Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 87 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

JACK BEDDOE, aged 22, of Alsace Close, Duston, failed to comply with a community order; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £100.

■ These cases were heard on April 12

LEWIS BRITTAIN, aged 20, of Hinton Road, Northampton, breached a court order; five days in prison, costs £177.

JESSICA ELIZABETH MALPAS, aged 33, of Swale Drive, Northampton, stole two crates of Carlsberg from the Co-op, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; six weeks in prison, compensation of £27.50, surcharge £154, costs £85.

GARY PATRICK ANDREW McCARTHY, aged 26, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, stole a sat nav and sunglasses, going equipped for theft, interfering with a motor vehicle; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

ALAN WISE, aged, 79, of Kettering Road, Northampton, committed a public nuisance, indecent behaviour; discharged conditionally for 36 months.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 30, of Bridge Street, Northampton, stole washing powder and fairy pods value £44.95 from Savers store, stole a Lenovo laptop from the Hope Centre; six weeks in prison, compensation of £180, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MICHAEL MAKAWA, aged 42, of Ashmead, Northampton, indecent exposure; 100 hours unpaid work.

GARY PAUL BIRCH, aged 42, of Admirals Way, Daventry, stalking; 80 hours unpaid work.

KEVIN ANDREW SPRING, aged 41, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.