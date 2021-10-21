Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Roade and Crick sentenced by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 11

Besmelah Osmanzar, aged 44, of Norman Road, Northampton, failed to stop, failed to provide specimen of breath; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 48 months.

Barry John Sheehan, aged 42, of Campbell Street, Northampton, threatening to cause damage to shop windows and a police vehicle, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly behaviour; 14 days in prison, compensation of £200.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Rui Daniel Ferreira Monteiro, aged 34, of Radleigh Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Nicholas Anthony Sheehan, aged 34, of Abbey Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a motor vehicle; community order, compensation of £300.

Nicholas Anthony Sheehan, aged 34, of Abbey Road, Northampton, stole a pedal cycle; community order, compensation of £500.

Utilities Direct Ltd, of Queensbridge, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £620, surcharge £181, costs £1000.

■ These cases were heard on October 12

Jasbir Singh Gill, aged 63, c/o Malthouse Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, supplying cannabis, possession of criminal property; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £122, costs £150.

Angelo Alfredo Rokita, aged 53, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drove an e-scooter while disqualified, no insurance, possession of diamorphine; 14 days in prison, disqualified for 12 months.

Aziza Hassan Abdullahi, aged 26, of Talbot Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £256, surcharge £32, costs £85, five penalty points.

Sarah Abena Fenning, aged 23, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £300, five penalty points.

Jamie Michael Reynolds, aged 47, of St James Street, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £128, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Andreea Balogh, aged 31, Clover Street, Upton, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six penalty points.

Richard Bates, aged 56, of Gainsborough Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £650, surcharge £65, costs £90, six penalty points.

Andrejs Berzins, aged 41, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jay Adam Bewley, aged 33, of Rievaulx Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ovidiu-Ionut Bourel, aged 42, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Rhys Boylan, aged 26, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Jordan Reece Campbell, aged 31, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Jeremy Connors, aged 54, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Elizabeth Cowell, aged 54, of Watford Road, Crick, speeding; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jamie Cox, aged 20, of Harrier Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Constantin Elisei, aged 42, of Chepstow Close, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £90, six penalty points.

Wayne David Fitzpatrick, aged 51, of Near Side, Northampton, speeding; fined £107, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Christopher Fury, aged 32, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Danny Harris, aged 45, c/o Ashmead, Northampton, on MoT; fined £110, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Redi Haziri, aged 26, Farnbrorough Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Tilly Valentina Hyams, aged 18, of The Stables, Lamport, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Holly Jobson, aged 21, of Excelsior Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ratu Salesi Maafu, aged 38, of Weedon Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT, defective tyre; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Vasile Cretan, aged 37, of Lindisfarne Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Andrew Stephen Howton, aged 56, of Coneygree Court, Northampton, holding a mobile phone while driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Robert Abedelnabu, aged 22, of High Street, Upton, no driving licence, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £1,320, surcharge £132, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Mario Adam, aged 27, of Semilong Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Marian Ciucur, aged 51, of Windsor Crescent, Northampton, provisional licence holder no L plates; fined £113, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Sandel Neagu, aged 39, of Danefield Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Jonas Petrauskas, aged 35, of Beverley Crescent, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Mindaugas Pranevicius, aged 37, of Sandhills Road, Whitehills, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Adrian-Viorel Gigica, aged 48, of Weedon Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £115, costs £60.

Anthony Lunga, aged 24, of Artisan Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £146, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on October 13

Lee Jay Clifton, aged 37, of Chestnut Terrace, Northampton, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; compensation of £200.

Thomas Ian Curtis Dilley, aged 34, of Foxwell Square, Southfields, criminal damage to a shop window in Grosvenor Centre, two charges of assaulting a Police Constable; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

Thomas Muffett, aged 36, of Bowden Road, St James, breached suspended sentence order; 12 weeks in prison.

Paul Wickendon, aged 49, of Severn Drive, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £620.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.