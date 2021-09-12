Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton and West Haddon sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 3

Andy Fenn, aged 36, of The Oaks, Moulton, drink-driving; fined £859, surcharge £86, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Alan Woan, aged 57, of Lakeside, Overstone, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, surcharge £200, six penalty points.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Stephen James Poulter, aged 40, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, breach of sexual harm prevention order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Trinity Tianna Sanders, aged 29, of Castillian Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; curfew with electronic monitoring until September 22, 2021, surcharge £60.

Elise Jode Crimmin, aged 44, of Agnes Road, Northampton, handling stolen goods; fined £53, surcharge £34, costs £200.

Darren Andrew Faulkner, aged 40, of Kislingbury Road, Rothersthorpe, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £1,166, surcharge £117, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

Keith Holden, aged 51, of Main Road, Duston, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £32, costs £85, three penalty points.

Katie Langdale, aged 23, of Hood Street, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

Desmond Lee Scarboro, aged 41, of The White Horse, Old, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Kevin James Gill, aged 47, of Stoneacre Close, Daventry, drink-driving; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

Oleg Covalschi, aged 42, of Freehold Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Alex Matthews, aged 28, of High Street, West Haddon, possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Mohammed Zakaria Hassan Miah, aged 37, of the headlands, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop; fined £500, surcharge £34, costs £85, nine penalty points.

Daniel John Harding, aged 33, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Terry Graham Sargent, aged 55, of Five Acres Fold, Northampton, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six penalty points.

Iain Stuart Billingham, aged 48, of Orchard Way, Northampton, speeding on October 13, 2020,; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, six penalty points.

Iain Stuart Billingham, aged 48, of Orchard Way, Northampton, speeding on December 17, 2020; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Jacqueline Elaine Baker, aged 64, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, fined £117, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Rhoan Anthony Blackwood, aged 50, Milton Street North, Northampton, speeding; fined £380, surcharge £38, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jean-Luc Bland, aged 29, of Blackwall Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £110, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Jamie Lee Bradshaw, aged 36, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, no insurance, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Gary Collins, aged 57, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £265, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Karol Czarnecki, aged 38, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Samuel John English, aged 28, of Ryeland Road, Northampton, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £366, surcharge £36, costs £90.

Stefan-Marius Feraru, aged 23, of Haselrig Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Sadian Findiku, aged 35, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, speeding, provisional licence holder with no L plates; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four penalty points.

Alin-ion Olescu, aged 46, of Allen Road, Northampton, no insurance, provisional licence holder with no L plates, no MOT; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, six penalty points.

Nishil Patel, aged 23, of Acre Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £340, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Elliott George Tipler, aged 27, of The Fairoaks, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Lisa-marie Van Heerden, aged 41, of High Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Aivaras Verseckas, aged 33, of De Bray Close, Lower Harlestone, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Stephen Sean Young, aged 48, of Crow Lane, Northampton, expired provisional licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Meshach Jeremiah Clements-Graham, aged 23, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lianne Emily Cohen, aged 32, of Fairfield Road, Paulerspury, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Zuleikhaan Ejaz, aged 26, of Loyd Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Ion Garbotovschi, aged 26, of Essex Street, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Samduta Ghenadie, aged 33, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Skye Graca, aged 50, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

John Gregory, aged 21, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Naomi Jones, aged 50, of Elkins Close, Yelvertoft, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Shabnam Kwofie, aged 41, of Oak Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Wayne Dean Loveridge, aged 30, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Esther Mbugua, aged 51, of East Oval, Northampton, no UK licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Zivile Medelinskiene, aged 28, of Pikemead Court, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Joanne Mary Nelson, aged 50, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Georgian Niculae, aged 28, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, not wearing seatbelt; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Wayne Osgood, aged 43, of Moat Lane, Towcester, expired licence, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Jodie Christina Rea, aged 42, of Castle Ashby, Northampton, driving while using a mobile phone; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jennie Patricia Sarjantson, aged 45, of Cub Close, Bugbrooke, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Stephen Stevenson, aged 28, of Acre Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Irinel Costel Todirascu, aged 19, of Derby Road, Northampton, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points,

Richard John Underwood, aged 67, of Turnberry Lane, Northampton, speeding, did not have proper control of a vehicle;; fined £1,050, costs £90, three penalty points, three penalty points.

George Valentin Stanciu, aged 31, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on September 4

Jordan Luke Ross-Smith, aged 30, of Purser Road, Northampton, breach of court order, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85,

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.