Carrying a ‘rambo’ knife, threatening behaviour, drink driving, theft from vehicles cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 16

CHRIS CALDWELL, aged 32, of High Street, Croughton, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MICHAEL MILLS, aged 21, of South Close, Long Buckby, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £85, six points.

BRIGHT MUNETSI, aged 35, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MORGAN PILSBURY, aged 18, of Chapel Green, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

LEE CHAMBERS, aged 35, of no fixed abode, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop for police; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, five points.

KAYNE MARTIN, aged 27, of Newington Road, Northampton, possession of a 'rambo style' knife in a public place, possession of cannabis; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128

DALE COTTON, aged 43, of St Annes Close, Daventry, use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

RUSSELL ROBINSON, aged 40, of ℅ Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

KATIE STANSFIELD, aged 58, of Park Close, Badby, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JOHN DUNLOP, aged 35, of Naphill Crescent, Northampton, breached court order; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 17

CALLUM GORDON, aged 33, of HMP Peterborough, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, interfered with a motor vehicle with intent to steal, criminal damage to a motor vehicle, attempted criminal damage to a motor vehicle, drove while disqualified; 31 weeks in prison, disqualified from driving for 50 months.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 39, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, theft of a parcel; compensation of £110.

■ These cases were heard on November 18

MICHAEL ROBERTS, aged 74, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, breached sexual harm prevention order; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

FLORIN SCARLAT, aged 33, of Hampton Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge: £154, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on November 20

DYLAN COTGROVE, aged 30, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, assault by beating, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, resisted police, attempted theft from a shop, stole chocolate bar and bottle of alcohol from Tesco; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £60.

MAXIM JABURICI, aged 24, of Skipton Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

PRINCE ASARE, aged 60, of Burleigh Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £110, six points.

STACEY BURKE, aged 38, of Newnham Road, Northampton, drug driving, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

IFEANYI SUNNY CHUKWU, aged 27, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Albi KOTARJA, aged 26, of Warren Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

KENNETH RICE PIESSE, aged 18, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

JENNIFER PLUMTREE, aged 73, of Barley Hill Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, resisted police; fined £270, surcharge £108..costs £150, six points. Conditionally discharged for 12 months.

JACK DEVINE, aged 28, of Watering Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £310, disqualified for 12 months.

KERRY KNIGHT, aged 44, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, four counts of burglary, failed to surrender to custody; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

PHADELL FREDERICK, aged 18, of Northampton Road, Ecton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

PAUL MALLORY, aged 62, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with notification requirements of Sex Offenders' Register; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

VALERIU SERBAN, aged 41, of Kettering Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £175 from ASDA; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DANIEL SPENCER, aged 41, of Rochelle Way, Northampton, drink driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

EHIS AKERE, aged 38, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

RHYS KING, aged 20, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.