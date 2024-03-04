Possession of zombie knives, assaulting police, failing to stop after road accident cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 19

DANIEL SMART, aged 35, of Harefield Road, Northampton, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon — samurai sword and zombie knives — in private place; fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services £96, prosecution costs £85.

SCOTT MASTERS, aged 48, of Blueberry Rise, Northampton, drink driving, possession of cannabis; fined £307, surcharge £776, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ANTHONY O'BRIEN, aged 39, of Queens Road, Daventry, harassment by breach of court order; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

TYRONE LEWIS, aged 33, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, aggravated vehicle taking, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £320, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ARCHIE McDONAGH, aged 18, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating of a police officer, affray; conditionally discharged for 18 months.

NATHAN MOYLE, aged 22, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders' register; surcharge £114, costs £85.

AMY BENNETT, aged 25, of Orchard Green, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating, assault by beating of an emergency worker; surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOHN FERRIS, aged 46, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a sledge hammer — in a public place; costs £85.

NENJABULO NDLOVU, aged 45, of Ashton Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £184, surcharge £74, six points.

ELIZABETH KEMPTON, aged 52, of Queens Park, Weedon, failed to stop after a road accident; fined £806, surcharge £322, costs £110, seven points.

ALFIE MAYES, aged 20, of East Oval, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £307, surcharge £123, six points.

GEORGIAN IANCU, aged 27, of Kensington Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

AKMOL ALI, aged 26, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, kept a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £100.

MERVADY KONDE, aged 20, of Cowper Street, Northampton, travelled on a railway without paying fare of £31.30; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £31.30, surcharge £22, costs £85.

SABIR SHAH IBRAHIM FORKANYAR, aged 24, of North Prior Court, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, three points.

AREEBA WAHDI, aged 41, of Sparrowhawk Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on February 20

ARKADIUSZ ZWOLINSKI, aged 40, of Knot Tiers Mews, Northampton, two counts of possession of Class B drug; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85.

ALEX MAWBY, aged 19, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, breached a court order; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAMIE NEWTON, aged 32, of Kilworth Road, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody; fined £153, surcharge £61.

NICHOLAS BILLING, aged 65, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation of £12, costs £85.

DANIEL VARGA, aged 32, of Baines Way, Grange Park, drink driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

NICOLE STENNETT, aged 23, of Abthorpe Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SONNY CLARKE, aged 45, of no fixed abode, harassment without violence; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £500.

CHRISTOPHER WARD, aged 25, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; drunk and disorderly; fined £200, compensation of £50, costs £85.

TEBOHO TLADI, aged 39. of Cowper Street, Northampton, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, fined £200, compensation of £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on February 21

HARLEY SHURY, aged 34, of South Meadow Close, Northampton, assault, assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage; community order, fined £54, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER TIERNAN, aged 32, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, assault by beating; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ROGER JON JARRETT, aged 43, of Hester Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.