■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 9

Amy Campbell, aged 29, of Vokes Close, Boughton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs £90 to Crown Prosecution Service; three penalty points.

Aras Abdulla Daowd, aged 36, of Huxloe Rise, Northampton, drove with no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Ovidiu Druga, aged 34, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, drove with revoked licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified until test of competence to drive has been passed.

Aimee Elizabeth Hunt, aged 35, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Stefan Ivanov, aged 72, of Glade Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Christian Kenneth, aged 59, of Moorfield Square, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Martin Walker, aged 40, of Barksdale Avenue, Croughton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Raseil Ahmed, aged 26, of Grove Road, Northampton, made an unnecessary journey during a health emergency; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Adam Ali, aged 19, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors of more than two people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Ricci Anderson, age unknown; Inglewood Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling of two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Reynolds Annan, aged 28, of Austin Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling with two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Eimantas Benerskas, aged 21, of Brecon Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors of more than two people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Johannes Beraki, aged 20, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling with two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Angela Biddle, aged 18, Watling Street, Weedon, entered or remained in Aldi, without wearing a face covering, fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Olegs Bogdanovs, aged 34, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Tomasz Bojek, aged 38, of Derby Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors with more than two people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Eduard Buhus, aged 25, of London Road, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering or in Costcutter; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Mihai Daniel Cojocaru, aged 31, of Warren Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering with two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Adam Dean, aged 19, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors with two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Damian Dlugosz, aged 26, of Balfour Close, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling with two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

■ This case was heard on November 10

Nathaniel Lewis Dickson, aged 35, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, criminal damage; to pay compensation of £1,310, costs £300.

■ These cases were heard on November 11

Lewis John Downes, aged 34, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, obstructed a police officer; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £21, costs £350.

Fay Patricia Smith, aged 56, of Kerrfield Estate, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £250.

Samuel James Christopher Earl, aged 29, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, assault by beating, assaulted a police officer, possession of cocaine; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £170.

Samuel James Christopher Earl, aged 29, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.

■ These cases were heard on November 12

Jeremy Connors, aged 54, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, theft of copper cables; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £620.

Catherine Diana Walton, aged 28, of Marseilles Close, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage, two charges of assault by beating, two charges of using abusive or insulting words; community order; compensation of £250, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Catherine Diana Walton, aged 28, of Marseilles Close, Northampton, offensive phone call, made racist comments to a police officer; community order; compensation of £50.

Susan Elaine Hemp, aged 53, of Latymer Court, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £150.

Verity Saunders, aged 23, of Church Road, Brackley, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £38, six penalty points.

Tonicha-Jade O’Brien, aged 22, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, two charges of threatening behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Patsy Mandefield, aged 18, of Hood Road, Daventry, possession of cannabis/cannabis resin; fined £300, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Tiffany Jade Miller, aged 20, of Burleigh Road, Northampton, used threatening words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

David John Healy, aged 34, of Gloucester Crescent, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

Myles James Winfarrah, aged 23, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, stole a pedal cycle; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Mihai-Alexandru Sima, aged 36, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, failed to stop at a red light, carried a child not wearing a proper restraint; fined £399, surcharge £40, costs £90, three penalty points.

Vladut-Georgian Voicu, aged 30, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Richard Christopher Mallock, aged 74, of Hartwell Road, Roade, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Darren George Buchanan, aged 43, of Eton Close, Weedon, speeding; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Geg Tonaj, aged 28, of Nene Place, Northampton, failed to stop at red light; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Norbert Konrad Walczyk, aged 35, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Donald Adosinaba, aged 47, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, speeding on July 9, 2020, driving while using a mobile phone; fined £492, surcharge to fund victim services of £49, costs of £90.

Donald Adosinaba, aged 47, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, driving while using a mobile phone on December 4, 2020, driving with no insurance; fined £492, surcharge £49, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Peter Roy Douglas, aged 48, of The Weavers, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six penalty points.

Julian Hemmings, aged 40, of Randall Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Kelly Ann Holmes, aged 43, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

