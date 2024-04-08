Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 25

DERRIC HULSE, aged 50, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for two years, compensation of £612, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAEL ANONGBO, aged 56, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drink driving, drove without due care and attention; community order, fined £384, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 44 months.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 40, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, stole items to the value of £58.94 from TKMaxx; fined £80, costs £85.

PETRU CIOBANU, aged 27, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

STEPHEN JOHNSON, aged 50, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £72, ,surcharge £29, costs £85.

DEAN FOX, aged 35, of Kingfisher Court, Northampton, drove with no insurance, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, six points.

CSABA LEVENTE, aged 28, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £276, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

LIAM BLANCHFIELD, aged 22, of St Albans Road, Northampton, harassment by breach of court order; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

VALENTIN-NICOLAE BRATU, aged 34, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, stole home and beauty items of value unknown from Morrisons, convicted of an offence while a community order is in force; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, costs £85.

MANUELA DINU, aged 35, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, stole Home and beauty items of value unknown from Morrisons; conditionally discharged for three years, compensation of £250, costs £85.

BIANCA STERLING, aged 35, of Melbourne Road, Northampton, obstructed/resisted police; compensation of £100, costs £85.

ARMANDO GJANA, aged 25, of Northwood Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £201, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

RAMSAY FRASER, aged 20, of Adam Road, Woodford Halse, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32.

CLAUDIU ILIE, aged 30, of Rest Road, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £160, surcharge £64, three points.

AMRIK SINGH, aged 47, of Baukewell Court, Northampton, used a vehicle which was not fitted with a horn, defective lamps; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90.

JOSHUA DEAN WILLIAMS, aged 33, of Millway, Northampton, speeding; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR CRETU, aged 31, of Nene Walk, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SHADRACK OLUMUYIWA OLALOKO, aged 21, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on March 26

BEN KIRTLAND, aged 21, of Eastfield Road, Brixworth, possession of a knife or bladed / sharp pointed article in a public place; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GRIGORE JALBA, aged 26, of Volunteer Close, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID THURLEY, aged 77, of Glenville, Northampton, drink driving; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

JOSHUA COLBURN, aged 21, of Bedford Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for two years, compensation of £415.98, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAEL SMITH, aged 59, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, with intent used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, conditionally discharged for two years, alarm or distress; costs £85.

DANIEL IOANA, aged 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £85, six points.

DAVID TARBUCK, aged 51, of Brook Street, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARK WILLIAM BROWN, aged 60, of North Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

ANDREW BRIAN HOLLIS, aged 46, of Raynsford Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £48, costs £60.

CONNOR JAMES SHORTT, aged 29, of Duston Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £269, costs £60.

MARVIN JOHN FLANNAGAN, aged 49, c/o St Edmunds Street, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £2,475; 45 days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on March 27

HASSAN YUSUF, aged 27, of Moat Place, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £170, disqualified for 20 months.

TRISTIAN WHITE, aged 38, of Lincoln Road, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on sex offenders register; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, fraud by representation using a stolen bank card; four weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 30, of DroversWalk, Northampton, stole coffee to a value of £43.50 from Iceland; two weeks in prison, costs £85.

CATALIN PAVAL, aged 32, of no fixed abode, drove with no insurance; fined £415, six points.

COLM HYLAND, aged 44, of Campbell Street, Northampton, aggravated vehicle taking, handling stolen goods; 12 weeks in prison, disqualified for 12 months.

ARIEL LUKASZ KOWALCZYK, aged 40, of College Field Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £100, six points.

