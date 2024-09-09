These cases heard by local magistrates included threatening behaviour, shoplifting from B&M and Spar and speeding…

■ This case was heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 22

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of Robert Street, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Gold Street, Northampton; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114.

■ This case was heard on August 26

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole a quantity of tools belonging to B&M; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.00.

■ These cases were heard on August 27

SURYA TEJA AKKALA, aged 29, of Auctioneers Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £187, surcharge £75, costs £120, three points.

JUSTINA BREZINSKA, aged 37, of Booth Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £120, three points.

JAMIE LUKE BERWICK, aged 44, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

JACK LEWIS MARCHANT, aged 25, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

ARAN WHITLOCK, aged 29, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.00.

■ These cases were heard on August 28

JOVIN CURVILLIE, aged 32, of Goodwood Gardens, Towcester, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

JEFFREY SANDADZAI, aged 30, of Woodside Way, Northampton, stole items to a value of £14.75 from Spar; 178 days in prison.

DANIEL JOSEPH, aged 48, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, breached a court order; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, Edith Street, Northampton, on August 24, 2024, stole items to the value of £49.50 from One Stop, on August 25 stole items to the value of £118.50 from One Stop, on August 25 stole items to the value of £101.50 from One Stop, on August 20 stole items to the value of £30 from Co-op, on August 11 stole items to the value of £59.60 from Co-op; community order, compensation of £359.10, costs: £85.00.

