Off the streets! 41 weapons including 22 guns are recovered by Northamptonshire Police during campaign

Forty-one weapons are off the streets of Northamptonshire after a five-week amnesty by police.

The firearms surrender took place between August 26 and October 5.

Led by Northamptonshire Police’s Central Operations Team, the campaign asked people to hand in unwanted or illegal firearms to help reduce serious violence and make our communities safer.

A spokesperson said: “While nationally and locally, crimes involving firearms remain low, any incident involving a gun within our communities is one too many, and the aim of the campaign is to stop such lethal weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

“The introduction of legislative changes also means it is no longer legal to own specific firearms without a licence, if at all in some cases, and the amnesty will give people the opportunity to dispose of both illegal firearms and ammunition safely.

“The weapons handed in included 22 firearms, the majority of which were shotguns, however there were also a few rifles and a historic handgun.

“In addition to these, among the haul were also nine imitation firearms, eight air rifles and a nail gun as well as an edged weapon,” the spokesperson added.

Those who handed weapons over to a specially trained police officer did not face prosecution for illegal possession, at the point of surrender, and could remain anonymous, the spokesperson explained.

Northamptonshire Police Central Operations Inspector Craig Johnson, who led the campaign, said: “We would like to thank everyone who handed in any firearms or edged weapons as part of this surrender – they have potentially saved a life.

“As a result of their action, we now have 41 fewer dangerous weapons on our streets. These could have easily fallen into the hands of criminals but instead have made our communities a safer place to live and work.

“Although serious violence involving firearms remains low in Northamptonshire, we can never become complacent and as this campaign clearly demonstrates, surrenders such as this are invaluable in the recovery of illegal weapons.”

Anyone with information or concerns about illegal firearms can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.

Always call 999 in the event of an emergency, such as a crime in progress or where life is at risk.

If you are a licensed firearm holder and would like advice, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or visit Firearms licensing | Northamptonshire Police.