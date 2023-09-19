Occupants run from scene after car crashes into building in Daventry town centre

Occupants fled from the scene after a car crashed into a building in Daventry town centre.

The incident happened around 5pm on Monday (September 18) in Tavern Lane, which has a 20-mph speed limit.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of a white BMW M3 lost control of the car while and was in collision with a lamp post and building, narrowly missing pedestrians.

“The driver and passenger in the vehicle then got out of the car and ran off. They are described as men aged between 20 and 30, one wearing a grey sweatshirt and the other a black sweatshirt.

“No one was hurt thankfully and enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver.”