'Nuisance' motorcycling police appeal after trio seen riding dangerously in Daventry
Police say motorcycles were seen swerving around cars in a dangerous manner
Police are appealing for information after an incident of “nuisance” motorcycling in Daventry.
Officers have released CCTV images of a trio they wish to speak to after the incident in Nasmyth Road on Monday (July 24) between 4.40pm and 4.50pm. Police say “off-road motorcycles were seen swerving around cars in a dangerous manner”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The people in the images or anyone who recognises them is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000457486.