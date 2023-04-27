Northamptonshire's most wanted: Faces of seven people hunted for drugs offences, assault, theft and more

Contact police if you see any of the people pictured, or if you know of their whereabouts

Northamptonshire Police needs your help tracking down these seven 'most wanted' people

They are all wanted in connection with offences such as drugs offence, theft, assault and more.

All the individuals are feature on the ‘wanted’ section of the force’s website or social media pages but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

Here are the seven most wanted people in Northamptonshire, as of April 2023.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted people, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

1 . Untitled design - 2023-04-27T144732.291.jpg Some of Northamptonshire's most wanted. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Herrmann Ryan Herrmann, aged 39, who has links to Northampton, is wanted after he failed to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 13, 2023, after being charged with carrying on a reserved legal activity when not entitled in March 2022. Incident number: 22000221207. Wanted appeal released: January 18, 2023. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Imran Hussain The 45-year-old, previously of Corby, failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 where he was facing a charge of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. Anyone who sees Hussain, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000248300. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Linda Strain The 47-year-old, previously of Corby, failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court on September 5, 2022, where she was facing two charges of theft from shops. Anyone who sees Strain, or has information about her whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000518335. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Photo Sales