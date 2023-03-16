Call 101 if you see any of these men, or know of their whereabouts

Northamptonshire Police need your help tracking down these five 'most wanted' men.

They are all wanted in connection to offences such as criminal damage, theft and more.

All the individuals feature on the ‘wanted’ section of the force website or social media pages but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

Here are the five most wanted people in Northamptonshire, as of March 2023.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted man, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

Northamptonshire's most wanted

Kenneth Schlegal Kenneth Schlegal, aged 33, of Kettering, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. Incident number: 23000032463. Wanted appeal released: February 24, 2023.

Phillip Bradford Phillip Bradford, aged 38, has links to the Kettering area and is wanted on recall to prison. Officers would also like to speak to him in connection with a burglary in Market Street, Kettering, on September 30, 2022. Incident number: 23000061496/230000749136. Wanted appeal released: February 16, 2023.

Ryan Herrmann Ryan Herrmann, aged 39, who has links to Northampton, is wanted after he failed to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2023, after being charged with carrying on a reserved legal activity when not entitled in March 2022. Incident number: 22000221207. Wanted appeal released: January 18, 2023.