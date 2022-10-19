Police have confirmed a 53-year-old Northamptonshire woman remained in custody on Wednesday morning (October 19) after she was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers from Thames Valley’s major crime unit launched a murder investigation in Banbury after an 88-year-old man died on Monday (October 17).

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Alice Broad, said: “The force received a report of a death of an 88-year-old man at an assisted living complex in School Lane at 7.26pm.

“Following our initial enquiries, a 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation and our enquiries thus far indicate there is no threat to the wider community.”