A 44-year-old former Northamptonshire Police volunteer Special Constable has appeared in court for the first time in an alleged child-grooming case.

Steve Hayden-Tift, from Northampton, was arrested in December and was remanded in custody by Northampton magistrates. He is charged with child-grooming offences.

The former officer appeared via video link from remand at Northampton Crown Court today (February 9) to face his charge in front of a judge for the first time.

Northampton Crown Court.

Hayden-Tift, who is currently suspended from the force, is charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and intentionally encouraging or assist the commission of an offence.

The offences were alleged to have happened on December 1, 2021.