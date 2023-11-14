Northamptonshire Police to take part in week long national campaign in a bid to tackle knife crime

“The risk to a young person for deciding to carry a knife for their own protection is huge, as well as illegal”

Northamptonshire Police will take part in the national knife crime initiative throughout this week, which will include knife amnesties and talks in schools.

Op Sceptre focusses on the different strands of education, engagement, prevention, and enforcement, all of which are said to play a part in helping to reduce knife crime.

Officers from Neighbourhood Teams will be out and about with the Beat Buses during the week, offering advice and hosting a number of knife amnesties. Teams will also be visiting schools and colleges to provide education inputs to children and young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

The national campaign is taking place from November 13 to November 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Tuff, said: “It’s important to remember that most people do not carry knives and are likely to never be affected by knife crime, however, as we’ve seen in the last 12 months, the impact of knife crime can be devastating for victims, their families, and witnesses.

“Tackling knife crime and the associated violence is a complex task and officers and staff from across Northamptonshire Police approach the challenge with a variety of methods - investigation, education, engagement, intervention, and diversion.

“Lots of work is taking place across the county involving many different agencies to tackle knife crime, primarily focused at reducing the number of young people involved offences involving bladed articles.

“We know young people are concerned about knife crime and the impact it can have on their lives. We always urge young people to speak to a trusted adult if they have any concerns or are fearful for their safety.

“The risk to a young person for deciding to carry a knife for their own protection is huge, as well as illegal. If you’re carrying a knife when an argument takes place it’s likely to be used, with the potential of seriously injuring or killing someone.”

Nationally there will be a focus on the various aspects of the online retail of knives this week, and retailers in Northamptonshire are urged to make sure their staff know the law when it comes to the sale of knives.

DCI Tuff added: “It’s illegal to sell any knife to anyone under the age of 18, with any shop worker found selling a knife/axe/blade to someone underage facing the prospect of an unlimited fine and up to six months’ imprisonment.

“This law also applies to online sales, and we would encourage anyone who wishes to dispose of knives not be tempted to sell them online but to instead hand them in at one of our amnesties this week.”