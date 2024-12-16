Northamptonshire Police to publicly name those on county's 'most wanted' list for domestic abuse and stalking

The county’s police force is set to publicly name those on Northamptonshire’s ‘most wanted’ list for domestic abuse, harassment and stalking.

A new domestic abuse campaign launched today (Monday, 16 December) has been timed to coincide with an anticipated increase in domestic abuse incidents over the festive period.

Officers are warning domestic abusers who commit offences to expect a knock on the door this Christmas and to be arrested.

Northamptonshire Police’s social media campaign aims to not only warn and target offenders but also encourage victims not to suffer in silence and to report domestic abuse incidents.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a new social media campaign to crackdown on domestic abuse over the festive period. (File picture).

Officers are currently working through a ‘most wanted’ list of those responsible for high-harm domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, and the force will publicly name and circulate photographs on social media unless the individuals voluntarily come forward for questioning.

Detective Inspector Pete Ticehurst, from the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “We want families to have a safe and peaceful Christmas. Sadly, for some households we know this won’t be the case because of the fear of domestic abuse.

“We have officers working round the clock during the festive period. They will respond robustly to any reported incidents to keep people safe. We have operational plans in place to arrest suspected offenders and pursue prosecution.

“We will also be checking on victims who have protection measures in place to ensure they are safe. Checks will also be made on offenders, to make sure they are adhering to any bail or court enforced conditions."

DI Ticehurst added: “There is no justification for anyone to be violent, abusive, or controlling to their loved ones. We aim to do everything in our power to protect victims. The tactic of publicising the most wanted offenders has worked very successfully in the past, with many handing themselves in.

“Previously, some offenders expressed discomfort about having their photos circulated via social media or in the local press, so I strongly urge those who don’t want their name and photo circulated to voluntarily hand themselves in for questioning now, so their details can be removed from the list.”

“It’s a sad fact, but unfortunately incidents of domestic abuse do tend to increase over Christmas. Many abusers try to shift blame on to the victim or make excuses for their behaviour, such as too much alcohol, financial pressures, or family rows. But let’s be clear, there is no excuse for relationship abuse,” DI Ticehurst continued.

“Being controlling, abusive or violent is a choice. If an individual makes that choice and commits an offence, we will do everything in our power to protect the victim and bring the offender to justice.

Anyone suffering from domestic abuse is encouraged to call police on 101 or, in an emergency, always call 999.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse but don’t feel ready to report to the police, you can access a free and confidential support service regardless of if you've reported the crime or not. Contact Voice on 0300 303 1965, who can provide support and information to victims. They are one of a number of statutory and voluntary agencies available to ensure anyone who suffers domestic abuse gets the help they need.

For information, help and advice go to: www.northants.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/.