Northamptonshire Police reveals its four main priorities for the next 12 months with long-running campaign

Northamptonshire Police has launched a new campaign highlighting its four priorities for the next 12 months after consultation with the public.

A Matter of Priority will showcase why serious organised crime, knife crime, domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour (ASB) are the force's focus for the next year.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “Public feedback has been key to identifying these priorities.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley

"These are the crime types which people have told us they most want us to tackle and we will do so, relentlessly, in the months ahead.

“It is crucial that people understand why special focus will be in these areas and, supported by a media campaign highlighting progress and success, I’m confident that we can build further the trust and confidence of the communities we serve in Northamptonshire Police.

“Protecting vulnerable people is an important thread which connects them all and by pursuing these offenders, we will reduce victimisation and make this county a hostile place for criminals.”

Supported by a long-running social media campaign, A Matter of Priority will help both the public and Northamptonshire Police staff better understand why these are the areas which present the most risk and how the force intends to drive down offending levels.

A dedicated web page on the force website will also host quarterly data tracking performance against targets.

Northamptonshire has been a target of 'county lines’ drugs networks in recent years and the force says it has made significant inroads already, dismantling a number of large criminal networks which exploited vulnerable people to carry out their legwork.

Serious organised crime is a complex area and also covers modern slavery, child exploitation and fraud.

More than 1,000 people were victims of knife crime in the past 12 months so the force has pledged to continue to take robust action against offenders.

It will also work with young people to explain the dangers of carrying knives – last month alone, one in three offenders were aged under 18.

Northamptonshire Police recorded more than 18,000 domestic abuse cases last year, an overall increase of 11.3 per cent.

In the year ahead, the force said it will be targeting repeat victims and continue to take action against offenders and reduce victimisation.

In addition, more officers and all new recruits will be given dedicated training in this area to raise awareness across the board.

ASB, as well as being a breeding ground for future offenders and organised criminality, affects the quality of life for so many people in communities across Northamptonshire and police intend to stop incidents escalating or repeating themselves.

In the past year, ASB offending has increased by almost 15 per cent and with Covid restrictions easing and the peak summer period approaching, this remains a challenging area, it added.

Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold said: “These priorities reflect key areas of concern for the public, who fed back very clearly in the consultation I held earlier this year.

"As the public’s voice in policing, I share these priorities with the chief constable and am reassured that he will give them robust attention.