Northamptonshire Police has pledged to target ‘habitual offenders’ during a national campaign to tackle personal robbery.

The police force is supporting Operation Calibre – a week long initiative led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council to tackle personal robbery. The campaign launched on Saturday (December 10) and will continue until Saturday December 17. The national operation, taking place across England, Wales, and Scotland, is part of intensified efforts to crack down on personal robbery.

Throughout the week of action, Northamptonshire Police says it will be looking to target ‘habitual offenders’ and “take them off the street”. Officers say there will also be focus on the different strands of education, engagement, prevention and enforcement.

Detective Superintendent Rich Tompkins from Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are pleased to support Operation Calibre given that tackling robbery is an ongoing force matter of priority, under the serious violence heading.

“Our activity will focus on both enforcement and prevention with increased visibility in hotspot areas and the arresting of people intent on committing crime. We will be actively seeking a number of wanted individuals as well as engaging with young people to show them the impact of robbery and how it effects the future of both the victim and offender.

“Finally, in an ideal world, the issuing of crime prevention advice wouldn’t be needed, however, sadly there are people out there who would look to steal people’s belongings in a street robbery and therefore, the tips below have been produced and will give people the best chances of not becoming a victim.”

Personal robbery safety tips from Northamptonshire Police

-Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if you’re going somewhere, you haven’t been before. Keep to busy, well-lit streets, walkways and paths which are more likely to be covered by CCTV. Only take licensed taxis or minicabs booked by phone or a mobile phone app.

-Keep your mobile phone and valuables out of sight. If you’re using your phone, it’s more likely to be snatched from your hand as you’re not paying attention to your surroundings, so look around you.

-And never leave a mobile, any other device, wallet, or purse on the table of an outdoor café, pub, or restaurant. Same goes for any jewellery you might be wearing – keep it covered when walking down the street.

-If you’re threatened with violence, don’t risk your personal safety. Property can be replaced, you can’t.

