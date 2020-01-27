Northamptonshire Police officers will be tackling ‘father and son’ issues on tonight’s ‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’

Officers deal with young men who are coerced into organised crime in the new episode.

Police officers from the county will be back on our screens in episode two of the new series of ‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’

Northamptonshire Police will appear on the Channel 4 programme once again tonight. Photo: Channel 4.

Series ten of the behind-the-scenes programme returned last week when Northamptonshire Police tackled road traffic issues.

Following on from the airing of the first episode, hundreds of people took to Twitter to praise the work of the county’s police force.

In tonight’s episode officers tackle ‘father and son’ issues as they see an increase of young men who move into organised crime.

The preview for the episode says: “With more and more boys growing up with negative or absent father figures, Northamptonshire Police see young men stuck in cycles of violence, or coerced into organised crime.”

Northamptonshire Police tweeted ahead of the new episode reminding viewers to tune in and teasing that the show focuses on ‘father and sons’.

Episode two of ‘999: What’s Your Emergency’ will be on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (January 27).