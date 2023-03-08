Northamptonshire police officers investigating courier fraud make two arrests in London

Police officers from Northamptonshire who are investigating courier fraud have made two arrests in London.

As part of an investigation into incidents over the last two years, officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit executed three warrants in the Hackney area of London at the end of February.

Police say the addresses in question had received numerous parcels of cash that were sent by victims.

The arrests were made by Northamptonshire officers in London.

Two men aged 27 and 19 were arrested and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Rogers said: “Fraudsters often rely on the victims being too ashamed to come forward but I want to make it very clear that the only people who should be embarrassed are the criminals, no one else.

“We see huge individual losses of money as a result of courier fraud from people of all ages and we are working hard to tackle the offenders in order to bring them to justice.

“I’m really pleased with these arrests and hope to see similarly good results as part of this investigation in the future.

“Finally, I just want to make it clear that if you are contacted by someone saying they are from your bank, even if they have all of your details, please put the phone down. If it is your bank they will be happy to make an appointment to see you in a branch of your choosing to discuss the activity on your account and they will never ever ask for money to be put in the post.”