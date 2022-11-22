Northamptonshire Police has launched its annual campaign combating drink and drug-driving two weeks early.

The pre-Christmas campaign traditionally starts on December 1 and runs through the festive and New Year period. The force confirmed this year’s started on Monday (November 21) to coincide with the World Cup — although the announcement was made more than 90 minutes AFTER England’s first game ended.

With the increased risk to roads users getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, additional patrols will be held across the county along with proactive operations and roadside checks. A spokesman for the force said: “Although officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, more people are expected to be out celebrating the festivities or watching the football in licensed premises, at home or visiting family and friends during the next six weeks.”

Northamptonshire Police will carry out more roadside breathlyser checks a drink-driving crackdown during the World Cup and in the run-up to Christmas

Inspector Ian Wills, of the Roads Policing Team, added: “It is not our intention to stop people from having fun, our intention is to try and ensure that everyone gets home safely, and no one receives that terrible knock on the door to tell them the devastating news that someone they love has been killed or seriously injured.

“Our focus continues to be to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads. It only takes a few seconds to have a collision which can change your life or the life of an innocent bystander and their family. How would you feel knowing that your actions caused a collision and brought devastation to an entire family?

“It’s not possible to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit as the way alcohol affects you depends on various factors, and the risks of getting behind the wheel, not just on the night when you have been drinking, but also the morning after, could be fatal.

“If you’re out and know you will be drinking, make sure you have plans for getting home safely without driving. If you do have to drive, our advice is to avoid alcohol completely. The only safe limit is none."

Advertisement

Northamptonshire Police will continue to publicly name any drivers charged with drink or drug-driving during the crackdown.

Insp Wills added: “While most of us know how dangerous it is to risk driving under the influence and though we share this message every year, I guarantee there’ll be some who still choose to ignore it. Please don’t be one of those.

“We don’t take the decision to continue to name all drivers charged with drink or drug driving lightly. However, anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list the message is simple: Do not drink or drug drive.”

Advertisement

Roadside checks will be held at different times, including early mornings when people may be driving after drinking or taking drugs the previous night and may be unaware they are still over the limit.

Last year’s month-long campaign saw 83 motorists charged with drink-driving and 13 arrested after failing roadside drug tests.