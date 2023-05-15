Northamptonshire Police joins national campaign to tackle knife crime including engaging with young people

Northamptonshire Police has joined a national campaign to tackle knife crime.

UK police forces across the UK are, this week, taking part in Operation Sceptre, an initiative. Forces will co-ordinate activity, which targets knife crime from the root cause through to enforcement action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The county police force is extending the initiative to the end of May, as officers will be engaging with local communities, working with young people to dispel myths around knives and carrying out test purchases with retailers.

Northamptonshire Police is backing a national campaign to tackle knife crime.

The force says officers will also be visiting people who have previously been involved in knife crime offences and approaching those we believe are currently involved in this type of crime.

Chief Inspector Nathan Murray, is leading the first week of the campaign. He said: “Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police, and as part of that work our focus is on reducing knife crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During the next few weeks, we will be visiting schools to help deliver education talks, conducting visits to young people who have been referred to the Youth Offending Service after their involvement with knife crime and focus our resources on finding people who are wanted in connection with offences.

The initiative comes after a spate of knife crime in Northamptonshire, including two teenage deaths.

Fred Shand and Kwabena Osei-Poku, who sadly lost their lives to knife crime just 32 days apart.

16-year-old Rohan ‘Fred’ Shand was stabbed in Kingsthorpe on March 22 and died at the scene. Two teenagers - aged 14 and 16 - have pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, was stabbed on April 23, yards away from the University of Northampton campus, where he was studying. The 19-year-old died at the scene. Two teenagers have been charged with his murder. Two others have been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Chief Inspector Murray added: “The impact of knife crime can be devastating, and we will not rest on our laurels in both helping to educate people about the dangers of carrying knives but also taking action when offences are committed.

“However, as a force we can’t address the issue of knife crime on our own. We all have a duty to speak to the young people in our lives about the very real dangers of knife crime, the impact it can have and the consequences for those involved in incidents.

“I also urge anyone who has any information about knife crime, or concerns about someone who may be carrying a weapon to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously. We can offer support and advice to you. More information is available at northants.police.uk/knifecrime.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout this month, people are being encouraged to take part in a national consultation on new knife legislation proposals to tackle the use of machetes and other bladed articles in crime.

The consultation is the result of work between the National Police Chief’s Council and the Home Office with proposals developed to support policing in targeting knife crime at a number of stages from retailers to offenders.