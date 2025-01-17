Northamptonshire Police issues warning following Daventry village livestock incident
On December 29 last year, farm workers discovered distressed animals in a field near Charwelton House.
The incident follows a report of three dead pregnant sheep in nearby Everdon on December 28 after a suspected livestock worrying incident.
To protect livestock and pets, Rural Crime Team officers from Northamptonshire Police are reminding people to behave responsibly and stay off private land.
Rural Crime Team Sergeant Abbey Anstead said: “The workers who found these distressed sheep were already devastated by the death of the pregnant ewes, and it’s so disappointing to think people could be so selfish as to put the welfare of an animal at risk just to wreck someone’s grazing on a quad bike.
“Trespass may be a civil matter but we won’t hesitate to take action against those found to be breaking the law, either on animal welfare or vehicle nuisance.
“Vehicles are only allowed on private land on designated byways which are not open between October and March – this means any vehicles found to be on them at this time of year will be subject to Section 59 notices under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act and may be seized.
“Ahead of lambing season we are also reminding dog walkers to be responsible around livestock – not least because farmers have the legal right to shoot and kill dogs which are worrying their animals.
“Please keep your dog on a lead on any right of way or land where livestock are kept, and bag and remove poo properly.”
Incidents of livestock worrying should be reported online to the police or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.
Anyone with information about the Charwelton incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 278 of December 29, 2024.
Anyone with information about the death of the pregnant ewes in Everdon can call 101 quoting 24000768564.