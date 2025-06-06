Northamptonshire Police dispute findings of BBC investigation into cases collapsing due to lost evidence

Northamptonshire Police has disputed the findings of a nationwide BBC investigation, which claimed 192 cases had fallen through due to “lost or missing evidence”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report, compiled by the BBC’s Data Unit and shared with local newspapers, looked into the number of prosecutions that had been dropped due to issues involving missing evidence.

The report has been released this week across the country.

The BBC said that 11,756 prosecutions had been handed over by Northamptonshire Police to the CPS between October 2022 and September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police

A total of 192 cases collapsed, the BBC said, due to “lost or missing evidence" during that time, the equivalent of around 1.62 percent of all prosecutions, including four sexual offences. The report refers to E72 as the category in which these cases are tracked.

Northamptonshire Police was mid-table in the report in comparison to other forces.

Experts questioned by the BBC on the nationwide figures pointed to a number of factors including the closure of the Forensics Science Service in 2012, a lack of scrutiny over evidence retention, growth in digital evidence and demands on storage space, reduced police budgets and an increase in new, inexperienced police recruits.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Northamptonshire Police has robust policies and procedures in place when it comes to gathering and storing evidence, and we work closely with the CPS to ensure that this evidence is presented in a timely manner when the case is being prepared for court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The E72 category in this investigation refers to evidence that is either missing or unavailable when a defendant is going to trial following being charged.

“For example, in a recent case filed under the E72 category, the complainant in a sexual offences case did not want to attend court, resulting in the case being filed under E72 because without the key evidence (the complainant), there was no realistic prospect of conviction. This is very different to evidence being physically “lost”.

“If evidential issues do occur in a case, the CPS will raise this with us for any action deemed necessary and we will work together to ensure these are resolved wherever possible.”

The BBC report refers to the number of cases that have collapsed but it is understood that the number refers to individual defendants. One case could have multiple defendants, which would potentially reduce the overall number reported.

If an expert witness was unable to attend court, or a witness could not be found, would also be classed as ‘missing evidence’ but would not be as a result of a police force losing evidence.