Northamptonshire police commissioner teams up with Cobblers to tackle harassment against women and girls

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has teamed up with Northampton Town Football Club to start a conversation with men and ask for their help in tackling harassment against women.

A campaign was launched by the Commissioner and partners earlier in the year as part of a wide-ranging programme of work to tackle violence against women and girls funded by the Government’s Safer Streets initiative.

Called ‘It only takes one community to say enough is enough’, the campaign aims to challenge attitudes and behaviour such as cat-calling and unwanted comments that have an impact on women’s lives and feelings of safety.

Harvey Lintott, Ben Fox, PFCC Stephen Mold, Lee Burge and Sam Hoskins stood by the 'It Only Takes One' advertising board at Sixfields.

Now the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and Northampton Town Football Club are working together to raise the profile of this issue and engage the club’s supporters in the discussion about the safety of women.

Cobblers players Sam Hoskins, Lee Burge, Ben Fox, Harvey Lintott and Josh Eppiah are joining the Commissioner in saying ‘enough is enough’ to the harassment of women.

They are asking men to call out their friends if they see behaviour that is disrespectful to women and encouraging people not to be bystanders.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “Harassment is an everyday experience for some women. Not all men are part of the problem, but all men can be part of the solution.

“We all have a role in challenging men who behave inappropriately towards women and to offer support when women feel threatened and unsafe.

“A culture where harassment goes unchecked eventually leads to violence and harassment. Challenging sexist behaviour and words is a necessary step towards changing that culture.”

As well as posters around the ground and a pitch-side banner, NTFC has supported the campaign with social media posts and videos including the players urging Cobblers fans to get behind it – and encouraging supporters to call such behaviour out or report it to stewards if they hear it on the terraces.