Arrests were made across Northamptonshire, as well as in Norfolk and Scotland

A Christmas campaign by Northamptonshire Police targeting the force’s matters of priorities saw 103 arrests in 24 days.

Operation Mistletoe was launched on December 1, to identify and arrest wanted offenders connected to violence against women and girls, serious violence, drug harm, and serious and organised crime.

During the campaign, officers used a number of tactics to get these people into custody and some even handed themselves in.

The majority of offenders were arrested in Northamptonshire but arrests were also made in Norfolk and in Scotland.

In total, 103 people were arrested across the 24 days.

Detective Inspector Gav Suttie, who led Op Mistletoe, said: “I am really pleased with the 103 arrests made as part of this Christmas campaign but I want to reassure the public that we will continue to be just as relentless in 2024.

“My team has been phenomenal in the work they have done as part of Op Mistletoe but in reality, they do this each and every day, and the results are a true reflection of the work they do all the time.

“Tackling our four matters of priority continues at pace this new year and anyone with any concerns about crime in their local area is encouraged to contact us.”