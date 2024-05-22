Northamptonshire Police chief constable to face gross misconduct hearing next week
The top cop, who is currently suspended on full pay, will face the hearing at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton between Tuesday (May 28) and Thursday (May 30) 2024, starting at 10am.
The disciplinary hearing will be held chaired by Legally Qualified Chair Mr Callum Cowx and held by the new Northamptonshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone.
Members of the public interested in attending the hearing have been asked to register their interest by Thursday (May 23), as “spaces are limited”.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Mr Adderley faces gross misconduct allegations to the effect that he has inter alia exaggerated the rank, duration and achievements in his service with the Royal Navy and implied that he served in the Falklands War in breach of several standards of professional behaviour.”
Members of the public, wishing to attend, must register by emailing [email protected], with the subject heading “Chief Constable Misconduct”. Full name, date of birth, gender and address need to be included.
Mr Adderley has been suspended since October last year, following the allegation that he wore a medal awarded to Falklands war veterans, despite only being 15 at the time. He said that it was his brother’s medal – however, he was wearing the honour on the wrong side of his chest.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – the police watchdog – investigated the claims and a file of evidence was referred to the CPS. The police watchdog says a “criminal offence may have been committed”. It is for the CPS to decide if criminal charges follow.