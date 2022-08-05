Nick Adderley will mark his fourth anniversary as Northamptonshire Chief Constable by putting himself up for a no-holds-barred Q&A live on Facebook.

The county’s top cop has agreed to field questions on a live online stream about… well, just about anything.

Facebook Q&As hosted by the force proved hugely popular during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 with senior offices answering questions, easing concerns and reassuring the public during a time of worry and uncertainty.

Since then, more sessions have branched out to cover a variety of topics including special one-offs for children where questions ranged from advice on how to become a police officer to a four-year-old wondering why the force does not have police crocodiles.

Mr Adderley said: “Our live Facebook Q&As have proven popular with the public because they’re not scripted.

“We don’t know what questions are coming, it’s not polished PR, and our local communities in Northamptonshire have really appreciated this.

“As a Chief Constable, I want the public we serve to feel that I am approachable, accessible and willing to answer their questions directly.

“Akin to many of the sessions I have taken part in, I am sure some of the questions will be difficult but people in this county deserve that interaction and those answers.”

Those who cannot make the session live at 5pm on Tuesday (August 9) can write in to by emailing [email protected]

Mr Adderley took charge on August 6, 2018, and has led an improvement in performance levels with a no-nonsense approach to policing which included pledging to allow all the force’s 1,300-plus officers to carry a Taser and a number of high-profile campaigns tackling knife crime, violence and drug dealing.

But he has also attracted criticism over handling of the death of Harry Dunn in 2019.