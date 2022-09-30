A Northamptonshire man has been sent to prison for more than nine years after pleading guilty to child sex offences.

William Hickles, aged 78, of High Street in Flore, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, September 29 after pleading guilty to two counts of intentionally touching a child and five counts relating to indecent photographs of children.

The court heard that, in 2017, West Yorkshire Police arrested a paedophile in Leeds and, after seizing his laptop, discovered he was part of an online chatroom, with a significant number of other people, that discussed their sexual interest in young boys.

Andrew Howarth, prosecuting, said that police uncovered extensive chat records between Hickles and the man that showed them discussing the abuse of children.

Mr Howarth said a warrant was executed at Hickles’ home in Flore, where his phone, laptop and tablet were seized.

Following an investigation, evidence was found that the defendant had touched a child. Hickles gave a no comment interview to officers.

A statement given by a victim’s mother said she wished the defendant could see the impact his horrendous crime "have had on me and my family".

“Nothing will be the same again. I cannot put into words this gut wrenching feeling that has never left me and I fear will never leave me again.”

She said that she now struggles with depression, “all-consuming anxiety,” and she has trouble sleeping.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, told the court that - although there is “clear evidence” that Hickles has an ongoing sexual interest in children - his old age, lack of previous convictions and the restrictions imposed on him indicate that he would be less of a danger to children.

The defence barrister said that Hickles has shown evidence of remorse and said he “feels like a monster.”

Mr Muir added: “Many people who commit these offences struggle to face up to it and to verbalise it.”

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC sentenced Hickles to nine years and one month in prison.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) was made indefinitely and Hickles has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.