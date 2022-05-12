Northamptonshire man put on sex offenders register after possessing more than 1,500 indecent images of children

A Northamptonshire man has been given a 36-month community order after being found in possession of 1,506 indecent images of children.

James Marks, aged 36, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, May 10 after being charged with three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

The court heard that a warrant was executed on Marks’ home address on September 25, 2018 and a number of electronic devices were seized. Marks, who was at work at the time, attended the police station later that day, handed in a mobile phone and gave a no comment interview.

The seized electronic devices were analysed in March 2021 and a forensic report was produced in June 2021, the court heard.

Mr Bide-Thomas, prosecuting, said: “It was clear he was using software to seek out indecent images of children. They are of a wide variety including the torture of extremely young infants.”

Mizan Abdulrouf, in mitigation, said Marks realised the difficulty he had put his family into and is concerned about the effect this will have on them.

Mr Abdulrouf said: “He does need mental health help as the report suggests. At one stage, he was putting grit into his eyes because he could not take what he was looking at.”

The court heard that Marks has previous convictions in 2004 and 2005, which Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane deemed “minor”. Marks was additionally convicted for the unauthorised access of a computer in 2013.

Judge Crane, sentencing, said: “As a result of childhood trauma, it appears you felt isolated and spent a significant amount of time on the internet.

“There is genuine remorse here and you are understanding of the impact this is having on your family.”

Marks was given a community order of 36 months and ordered to undertake 30 rehabilitation requirement days as well as a six-month mental health treatment programme.

Marks will be placed on the sex offenders register for five years and he has been banned from working with children and vulnerable adults.