News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Faces of killers, drink-drivers, thieves and sex-offenders jailed in September 2022

Northamptonshire crime: Faces of killers, drink-drivers, thieves and sex-offenders jailed at crown courts in September 2022

One stabbed a 16-year-old, another terrorised local radio presenter while 65-year-old had 82,000 sick images of children and animals

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:24 pm

A strike by barristers did not stop these killers, drink-drivers, thieves and sex offenders being put behind bars by crown court judges during September.

Those sentenced included a teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old to death in Wellingborough, a drink-driver who mowed down four innocent victims on a zebra crossing in Corby, and a 65-year-old who was caught with more than 82,000 sick pictures of children and animals stored on his laptop and USB sticks.

1. JAMAL CHAD WADDELL

Teenage killer Waddell was found guilty of manslaughter over the killing of Wellingborough 16-year-old Dylan Holliday, who was stabbed in 2021. A judge lifted reporting restrictions to allow the 17-year-old to be named after he was given a 12-year custodial sentence plus four years extended supervision.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

2. HUGO ANDREW NUNES FERNANDES

Fernandes, aged 36, was two-and-a-half times over the limit and on the wrong side of the road when he drove a Vauxhall Insignia over a Corby zebra crossing on June 24 this year— smashing into and seriously injuring a group of four teenagers who had been out celebrating leaving school. Fernandes, of Samuel Place, did not stop and his car was later found abandoned. He was sentenced to seven years and one month.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

3. RICHARD FREEMAN

Freeman was sentenced to three years, nine months after stealing more items worth more than £8,000 from eight different stores across Northamptonshire to feed his crack habit. The 37-year-old, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, admitted eight counts of theft, three burglaries, robbery and assault.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

4. ALEX BELFIELD

The 42-year-old former DJ was jailed for five-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court over a "campaign of harassment" against four BBC employees — including Jeremy Vine and Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith — between 2012 and 2021 after he was axed from his show, using vicious emails, tweets and YouTube videos.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3