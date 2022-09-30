Faces of killers, drink-drivers, thieves and sex-offenders jailed in September 2022

A strike by barristers did not stop these killers, drink-drivers, thieves and sex offenders being put behind bars by crown court judges during September.
Those sentenced included a teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old to death in Wellingborough, a drink-driver who mowed down four innocent victims on a zebra crossing in Corby, and a 65-year-old who was caught with more than 82,000 sick pictures of children and animals stored on his laptop and USB sticks.
1. JAMAL CHAD WADDELL
Teenage killer Waddell was found guilty of manslaughter over the killing of Wellingborough 16-year-old Dylan Holliday, who was stabbed in 2021. A judge lifted reporting restrictions to allow the 17-year-old to be named after he was given a 12-year custodial sentence plus four years extended supervision.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. HUGO ANDREW NUNES FERNANDES
Fernandes, aged 36, was two-and-a-half times over the limit and on the wrong side of the road when he drove a Vauxhall Insignia over a Corby zebra crossing on June 24 this year— smashing into and seriously injuring a group of four teenagers who had been out celebrating leaving school. Fernandes, of Samuel Place, did not stop and his car was later found abandoned. He was sentenced to seven years and one month.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. RICHARD FREEMAN
Freeman was sentenced to three years, nine months after stealing more items worth more than £8,000 from eight different stores across Northamptonshire to feed his crack habit. The 37-year-old, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, admitted eight counts of theft, three burglaries, robbery and assault.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. ALEX BELFIELD
The 42-year-old former DJ was jailed for five-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court over a "campaign of harassment" against four BBC employees — including Jeremy Vine and Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith — between 2012 and 2021 after he was axed from his show, using vicious emails, tweets and YouTube videos.
Photo: Nottinghamshire Police