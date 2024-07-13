Northamptonshire commissioner accused of 'cronyism' over planned deputy appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The county’s newly-elected police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) was accused of ‘cronyism’ over her plan to appoint a failed MP hopeful as her deputy.

Labour’s Danielle Stone was grilled on Friday (July 12) by scrutiny members of the Northamptonshire police, fire and crime panel over her proposal to give Marianne Kimani the £55,000 per year role.

Ms Kimani, who unsuccessfully stood in the general election campaign for the Daventry constituency just last week, went before the panel who scrutinised her suitability for the role, and if it was even required at all. The previous Conservative commissioner Stephen Mold did not appoint anyone to the position during his term in office.

He stepped down from the role before the May elections after it was reported he used misogynistic language when talking about the county’s newest chief fire officer, who he was responsible for appointing.

Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone (left) and her preferred deputy Marianne Kimani. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Matt Binley (Con), an executive member at North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), asked: “Where will the funding come from in regards to the proposed appointment? Would the £55,000 not be better used in funding an area of the commissioner’s priorities?

“The commissioner has talked about rebuilding trust in the service. On the day the election results were announced, an announcement was made about the appointment. Call it nepotism, call it cronyism, whatever you wish but this appointment reeks.

“Behaviour by appointing an unqualified friend who has failed in the general election to a role that was never used previously at a cost of £55,000 to the taxpayer is concerning. The appointment makes me wonder – is commissioner Stone already realising that she’s out of her depth?

“Given the comments made about her predecessor and that she stood shoulder to shoulder with people calling for his resignation, given her previous comments into how she regards the role, should she not resign?”

Defending her decision, Ms Stone responded: “It’s coming from my budget. Northamptonshire is very big, lots and lots of people, lots of diverse communities and I can’t possibly do that on my own.

“The only way of doing that is being close up and personal, we cannot do that from a central office. I want to have a deputy that’s working alongside me to co-support and co-produce projects.

“There aren’t that many people around with the qualities that I was looking for. The embodiment of all those skills and all those talents is the deputy I’m bringing forward for confirmation.

“I can assure you my deputy will be amplifying my voice and my decisions.”

Other complaints were echoed by other members of the panel, questioning if it was ‘too soon’ to bring in a deputy to the role after the commissioner had only been in place for a few months.

Ms Stone said: “There’s been an awful lot of wastage of money produced on bad decision making. I don’t want to repeat that mistake. That’s one of the reasons why I need a political deputy.”

She added that having a deputy would provide ‘resilience’, ‘capacity’ and ‘additional skills and talents’ to the office of the PFCC.

Ms Kimani told the panel: “I worked as a special constable so I have been on the side where I have been enforcing the law, but also unfortunately I have been a victim of crime.

“The idea of working and looking at the causes of crime and looking at solutions is not something new to me – it’s something I’ve always been interested in.

“I want to influence change from the root. I want to be the deputy commissioner that is speaking to people on the ground and feeding back to the commissioner.”

Concerns were also raised over the panel not being provided Ms Kimani’s CV for their scrutiny session.

Cllr Gill Mercer (Con), who also sits on NNC, said: “I cannot see any reason why you would not provide this panel with a CV because I’m sure that it wouldn’t show anything other than what you said.

“We are the people that the public look to to hold you to account.”

Chief executive of the office of the PFCC, Jonny Bugg, said the “required due diligence” had been carried out by officers and that the paperwork provided to members fulfilled the legal requirements for the session.

The panel finished after a four-hour grilling and went into a private session to decide their jurisdiction on the appointment. The panel can either recommend or refuse approval of the appointment, but the ultimate decision still falls solely on the PFCC.