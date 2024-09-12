These cases dealt with by magistrates included assault, possession of an offensive weapon, shoplifting from Greggs, Poundland, Morrisons and One Stop, and driving offences…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 30

LUKE REGINALD SCARLEY, aged 31, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, prosecution costs £60.

NICHOLAS BAKER, aged 57, of Woodlark Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £207, surcharge to fund victim services £83, costs £90, disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

NYASHA WAYNE CHINYANGANYA, aged 45, of Nettle Gap Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £284, surcharge £114, costs £90, three points.

BERNARD GRIFFIN GREGOIRE, aged 64, of Euston Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VASILE-MIHAI MAR, aged 38, of Langsett Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, three points.

BRUCE PITCHFORD-HALL, aged 22, of no fixed abode, arson, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

■ These cases were heard on August 31

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 44, of Emerald Way, Northampton, on August 25,2024, stole wine to the value of £101.50 from One Stop, also on August 25 stole wine to the value of £118.50 from One Stop; community order, compensation of £110, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 2

JOHN BOREHAM, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85,

JAMES BARKER, aged 27, of Badgers Close, Brackley, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85,

FRANCIS HARRIS, aged 48, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, stole goods to the value of £79 from Morrisons Daily; fined £80, compensation of £79, surcharge £32, costs £85,

JOSHUA PUNTER, aged 31, of North Holme Court, Northampton, stole energy drinks from One Stop; fined £57, compensation of £100, costs £85,

LAUREN BATES, aged 38, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £183, compensation of £375.

DANIEL SANDU, aged 32, of Hazeldine Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

CHRISTOPHER WILSON, aged 41, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, obstructed police during a stop and search, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin; fined £360, surcharge £144, costs £85.

ANNA RUTHERFORD, aged 45, of Purser Road, Northampton, theft; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85,

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, burglary, possession of cocaine and cannabis; eight weeks in prison suspended for six months, compensation of £12.

OLEG COCIU, aged 39, of Wake Way, Grange Park, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £154, costs £85,

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of HMP Peterborough, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer, breached a criminal behaviour order; six weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

BRUCE PITCHFORD-HALL, aged 22, of no fixed abode, stole three bottles of drink to the value of £3.75 from Poundland; fined £40, costs £85,

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 34, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, on July 31, 2024, stole four boxes of hot food of a value unknown from Greggs, on July 31 stole sandwiches to the value of £17 from Greggs, on August 28 stole numerous items to the value of £5.40 from Greggs, on August 28 stole numerous items to the value of £56.96 from Holland & Barrett; 12 weeks in prison.

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 34, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, assault by beating, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

MUHAMMAD ADEL A S ELTABAL, aged 22, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £100, six points.

IFLAND WIAFE WIAFE-ABABIO, aged 22, of Pintail Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of a defective tyre; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £660, three points.

SANDRA MARIA BATISTA ANTONIO, aged 52, of Roe Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.