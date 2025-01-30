Northampton shoplifters jailed, speeding drivers fined among these cases in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 15

VICTORIA ABILA, aged 66, of Oakmont Close, Northampton, speeding — 38mph exceeding legal limit of 30mph; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £110, three points.

NATHAN HARRY ANGIER-MANN, aged 24, of Camborne Close, Northampton, speeding — 35mph exceeding legal limit of 30mph, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — expired licence; fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

JACK MICHAEL BUCHAN, aged 22, of Holmleigh Close, Northampton, speeding — 77mph exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

LAURA CLARE CRESER, aged 45, of Crestwood Close, Northampton, speeding — 48mph exceeding legal limit of 40mph; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, three points.

JULIE FONTANA, aged 50, of Barry Road, Northampton, speeding — 35mph exceeding legal limit of 30mph; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

ALEXANDER FORREST HARPER, aged 49, of The Green, Guilsborough, speeding — 48mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £615, surcharge £246, costs £110, three points.

FIONA LOUISE HOOPER, aged 48, of Eaglesfield, Norton, speeding — 83mph exceeding legal limit of 50mph on Weedon Road, Northampton; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £110, disqualified for 30 days.

HENRY NELSON BARNES, aged 27, of Sycamore Close, Towcester, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £218, surcharge £87, costs £110, six points.

FERNLEY PRESTON HANCOCK, aged 48, of The Crescent, Flore, speeding — 83mph on Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £110, six points.

LUKE JOHN ERNEST REEVES, aged 35, of Blacksmiths Way, Woodford Halse, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on January 16

CAROLINE NJERI, aged 54, of Lower Bath Street, Northampton, drink driving — 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £507, surcharge £203, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JAMES STILEY, aged 35, of Clarke Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — on or about 11 November 2024 stole alcohol to the value of £200 from Co-op, on 26 December 2024 stole food and laundry items to the value of £126.53 from One Stop, on 26 December 2024 stole goods to the value of £56.50 from BP, on 29 December 2024 stole goods to the value of £50.30 belonging to BP, on 30 December 2024 stole meat items to the value of £130 from Sainsburys, on 31 December 2024 stole items to the value of £40 from Co-op, on 31 December 2024 stole goods to the value of £63.45 from the BP, on 1 January 2025 stole meat and laundry items to the value of £70.20 from Sainsburys, on 2 January 2025 stole food and laundry items to the value of £60 from Co-op, on 3 January 2025 stole food items to the value of £30 from Co-op, on 3 January 2025 stole chicken to the value of £24 from Co-op, n 04 January 2025 stole goods to the value of £31.95 from the BP, on 4 January 2025 stole meat to the value of £35 from Co-op, on 5 January 2025 stole meat and drink to the value of £107.57 from Sainsbury’s, on 5 January 2025 stole goods to the value of £2.90 from the BP, on 6 January 2025 stole meat and fish to the value of £80 from Co-op, on 6 January 2025 stole meat and drink to the value of £109.60 from Sainsburys, on 8 January 2025 stole goods to the value of £5.80 from the BP, on 9 January 2025 stole food items to the value of £112 from Co-op, on 13 January 2025 stole food items to the value of £50 from Co-op, on 13 January 2025 stole goods to the value of £121.86 from the BP; 50 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,193.05.

ZAKOS MICHAEL, aged 30, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to a door belonging to Northamptonshire Police; community order compensation of £100.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, aged 37, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — on 15 January 2025 stole chocolates and meat to the value of £177 from Co-op; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 43, of HMP Peterborough, theft from a shop — on 5 February 2024 stole electric toothbrushes to the value of £500 from Boots the Chemist, on 23 February 2024 stole ready meals to the value of £63.50 from M&S, on 17 March 2024 stole a full box of Dairy Milk Tray chocolates to the value of £32.50 from NISA Stores; 36 weeks in prison, compensation of £596, costs £85.

MICHAEL NETTLETON, aged 44, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, possession of heroin, possession of diazepam, possession of cocaine; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew with electronic monitoring, costs £85.

PAUL RAYSON, aged 61, of Woburn Gate, Northampton, assault by beating of a police custody detention officer, failed to surrender to custody; 10 weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

JORDAN ROSS-SMITH, aged 33, of Conway Close, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Queens Crescent; fined £393, surcharge £157, costs £85.

UMAID AHMED, aged 24, of High Street, Upton, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months,

SHAUN BOLGER, aged 32, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £48.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.