■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 18

VICTORIA MARSHALL, aged 40, of Grange Road, Northampton, taking a vehicle without consent, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 200 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £114, disqualified for nine months.

MAFBIN ZADA, aged 25, of Beckets View, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £107, surcharge £43, prosecution costs £85, three points.

LEONID COVALI, aged 48, of Oleander Crescent, Northampton, drink driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £500, disqualified for 24 months.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 31, of Drovers Walk, Northampton, stole chocolates to the value of approx £120 from Co-op, stole a jet wash to the value of £89 from B&M, stole chocolates to the value of £242.50 from One Stop, stole reed diffusers to the value of approx £102 from Next, stole chocolates to the value of £22.50 from One Stop, stole vapes to the value of £400 from Rightvape, stole chocolates to the value of £291.50 from One Stop; 21 weeks in prison, compensation of £947.50.

CONNOR ROGERS, aged 28, of no fixed abode, stole multiple Items to a value of £51.65 from Co-op, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £51.65.

MATTHEW HOWARD, aged 33, of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, burglary other than dwelling — theft; 12 months in prison, compensation of £500, costs £85.

KEVIN OAKES, aged 63, of Kingshill Drive, Deanshanger, speeding; fined £83, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KEVIN JOHN OAKES, aged 63, of Kingshill Drive, Deanshanger, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £83, surcharge £200, costs £110, six points.

ANTONIO WILLIAM GRAYSON, aged 75, of Balfour Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85, three points.

SIMONE PERRY, aged 30, of Castle Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £400, six points.

PASQUALINO AVOLA, aged 59, of Lingfield Lane, Towcester, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £110, six points.

SAKHI MOHAMMADI, aged 25, of St Lukes House, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a no entry street sign; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £110, six points.

OLIVER CHARLES SARGENT, aged 39, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, speeding, fined £1,130, surcharge £452, costs £110, disqualified for 30 days.

NAQIBULLAH UMARKHEL, aged 51, of Dallington Road, Northampton, speeding, fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £110, six points.

VASILII VOINITCHII, aged 65, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £234, costs £110, eight points.

STEPHEN SAMUEL WILLIAMS, aged 65, of Scribers Drive Northampton, speeding; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on December 19

WAYNE HARRIS, aged 50, of Ashley Way, Northampton, harassment, criminal damage, fraud by false representation — presented a bank card belonging to another person; community order, compensation of £140, surcharge to fund victim services of £114, costs £85.

SEAN RILEY, aged 42, of Somerset Street, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a baseball bat — in a public place, possession of cocaine; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DANNY CROSS, aged 28, of Sands Close, Pattishall, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months..

MARCUS GARVEY, aged 41, of The Springs, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 40, of Deal Street, Northampton, 23 counts of stealing meat, alcohol, coffee, cheese to a total value of £1,343.65 from Co-op, Iceland and One Stop between September 1 and November 29, 2024; 16 weeks in prison, compensation o,f £1343.65.

COLM HYLAND, aged 45, of no fixed abode, stole laundry products to the value of £86.89 from One Stop; six weeks in prison, compensation of £86.89.

SEAN JESS, aged 27, of 68 Colwyn Road, Northampton, four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice; three year criminal behaviour order not to enter Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, for any reason except by appointment to the doctors surgery, not enter any residential property within Northamptonshire save for own property, not to have any open receptacle containing alcohol in a public place, costs £85

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.