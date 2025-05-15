Magistrates dealt with these offences including possession of cannabis, drink driving, threatening behaviour, assaults on police and carrying a knife in Northampton town centre…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 1

CORRINE BRENNAN, aged 36, of Highfield Road, Daventry, theft from a shop — stole alcohol to the value of £11.50 from Co-op; conditionally discharged - for six months, compensation of £11.50, prosecution costs £85.

ROLANDS KERPIS, aged 33, of Leicester Street, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis, drink driving — 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £930, surcharge to fund victim services £372, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

PAUL HASLOP, aged 40, of Dundee Street, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, common assault of a police officer; community order, fined £1,384, costs £85..

DEAN GRANT, aged 32, of Exeter Place, Northampton, send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter — a Facebook post that was of a menacing character, send communication / article of an indecent / offensive nature — posts on Facebook and Snapchat which were of an indecent or grossly offensive nature; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SOPHIE ELLIOTT, aged 18, of Derngate, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RYAN JACKSON, aged 40, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on May 2

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 34, of Danefield Road, Northampton, 11 counts of theft from a shop — on February 23, 2025, stole five items of fresh food and two packs of alcohol of a value of £138.10 from BP, on February 24 stole food and drink of a value of £50 from Co-op, on March 16 stole vapes, to the value of £200 from Morrisons, on March 18 stole a selection of chocolate of a value of £137.75 from BP. on March 22 stole a selection of chocolate of a value of £116 from BP, on March 22 stole a selection of chocolate of a value of £140 from BP, on March 27 stole fresh food items of a value of £200 from BP, on March 28 stole a selection of chocolate of a value of £92.67 from BP, on March 28 stole a selection of chocolate of a value of £92.67 from BP, on April 17 stole eight bottles of detergent and two cans of deodorant to the value of £56 from Co-op, on April 22 stole three home diffusers to the value of £102 from Next, theft — on April 27 stole a quantity of scaffolding of a value unknown at Broadmead Baptist Church, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; 13 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £1,069.19, costs £85.

STEPHEN JOHNSON, aged 51, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly in Bowen Square, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KELSIE SULLIVAN, aged 22, of Castle Street, Northampton, common assault of a woman, two counts of assault by beating, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — an 8in kitchen knife — in Castle Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Abington Street, Northampton; 35 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £300,

MOJIR UDDIN, aged 38, of Charles Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SAMUEL DUVAL, aged 28, of Bath Street, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, drunk and disorderly in STATION Road, LONG BUCKBY; fined £350, costs £85.

CHUKWUDERA OPARA, aged 25, of 4 Whitcher Close, Lewisham, London, theft from a shop — stole items of clothing to the value of £132 from Primark, Northampton; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

RACHEL GUY, aged 41, of no fixed abode, assaulted a man by beating; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

FANICA MITILICA PREDA, aged 48, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drug driving; four weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 46 months.

■ This case was heard on May 3

MARK MILLER, aged 43, of Moore Street, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register by failing to notify a change of address; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

