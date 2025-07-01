Magistrates dealt with assaults, possession of a samurai sword, causing serious injury by careless driving on busy town road and more…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 17

JOSEPH MILLS, aged 34, of no fixed abode, seven counts of theft from a shop — on June 10, 2025, stole wine to the value of £116, belonging to One Stop, on June 11 stole wine to the value of £211.50 belonging to One Stop, on June 12 stole wine to the value of £134 belonging to One Stop, on June 13 stole wine to the value of £176.25 belonging to One Stop, on June 14 stole chilled goods to the value of £117.20 belonging to One Stop, on June 14 stole mixed goods to the value of £121.75 belonging to One Stop, on June 15 stole Red Bull of a value unknown belonging to One Stop, possession of a class B drug — Zapain, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering One Stop shop when prohibited from doing so; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,002.70.

RYAN JACKSON, aged 40, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, theft from a shop — stole six bottles of Bombay Sapphire and Jack Daniel’s to the value of £282 belonging to Tesco Extra; fined £120, compensation of £282, costs £85.

ROBERT ADAMS, aged 24, of Holyrood Court, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; 15 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £154, costs £650.

MOHAMED ALI, aged 28, of Maidencastle, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a samurai sword — in a private place; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

BARBARA YAMADA, aged 74, of Brixworth Road, Holcot, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on Wellingborough Road, Northampton; fined £1,354, surcharge £542,.costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JUDE BUEN-HIMIO, aged 24, of High Street, Upton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned unpaid work appointment; fined £60, costs £60.

DANNY BOYLAN, aged 33, of Hester Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment; fined £60, costs £60.

DANNY BOYLAN, aged 33, of Hester Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Building Better Relationships programme; fined £60.

MARK GILLAN, aged 37, of Church Street, Crick, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned Building Better Relationships programme; fined £60, costs £60.

JEFFREY JAMES McMULLAN, aged 53, of Greenlaw, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned office appointment; fined £60, costs £60.

LEVI ROLFE-LOVATT, aged 19, of St Michael’s Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an appointment with rehabilitation services; fined £60, costs £60.

GRAHAM SISMAN, aged 51, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend a planned probation office visit; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 150 hours unpaid work, fined £60, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on June 18

JOHN SHAW, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a shutter to the value of £220 belonging to Costcutter; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £110, costs £85.

JOSHUA SPICK, aged 19, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, possession of a class B drug of Class B — cannabis; fined £75, costs: £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.