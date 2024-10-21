Northampton shoplifter jailed for 46 weeks among these 25 offenders sentenced at magistrates' court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 3

ANTHONY HATHAWAY, aged 44, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, criminal damage to a vehicle; community order, compensation of £200.

PATRICK McDONAGH, aged 32, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, stole pallets of a total value £260, fined £200, compensation of £260, surcharge to fund victim services £80, prosecution costs £85.

TYLER TESTRO, aged 32, of Ickworth Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £533, costs £85, disqualified for six months,

SALMA KASAMBULA, aged 28, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £556, surcharge £222, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months,

ROMUALDAS USTINOUCIUS, aged 42, of Flintcomb Rise, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £338, surcharge £135, costs £85, 10 points,

LEE WICKERS-FITZPATRICK, aged 23, of St Margarets Gardens, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120.

■ These cases were heard on October 4

GARRY FORSTER, aged 45, of Purser Road, Northampton, fraud by false representation, possession of cocaine; find £180, costs £200.

LEVI GRIFFITHS, aged 26, of Hunters Close, Northampton, assault by beating, on July 11, 2024, attempted to steal alcohol and energy drinks to the value of £44.80 from Asda, on July 16 stole alcohol to the value of £96 from Co-op, on July 17 stole alcohol to the value of £100.75 from Co-op, on July 18 stole alcohol to the value of £37.50 from Co-op; total of 46 weeks in prison, compensation of £258.05.

LEVI GRIFFITHS, aged 26, of of Hunters Close, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, interfered with a motor vehicle, criminal damage to a vehicle, on August 30, 2024, stole washing products to the value of £30 from One Stop, on September 8 stole washing products to the value of £29.10 from One Stop, on or about September 12 stole chocolate to the value of £62.40 from One Stop, on September 6 stole washing products to the value of £33.80 from One Stop; total of 46 weeks in prison, compensation of £155.30.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 26, of Hunters Close, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

LEWIS WEBSTER, aged 33, of c/o Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage to a vehicle, possession of cannabis; community order, compensation of £500, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DECLAN FRANKLIN, aged 27, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £40, costs £85.

SCOTT ALAN BEVAN, aged 47, of Melbourne House, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, fined £200, costs £60.

TIMOTHY MICHAEL CARPENTER, aged 62, of St Andrews Road, East Haddon, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £650, six points.

DYLAN SEDGLEY, aged 24, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on October 7

OVIDIU DRUGA, aged 37, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, on February 4, 2024, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

OVIDIU DRUGA, aged 37, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, on October 6, 2024, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for six months — total disqualification for 12 months.,

ALEXANDRU MEREACRE, aged 33, of Leyside Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 86 months 29 days,

DILAVER BELA, aged 38. of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, drug driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

OMAR HEATH, aged 27, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order; 40 weeks in prison suspended for two years.

DAVID CHICK, aged 55, of Heron Fields, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for nine months, costs £85.

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 36, of Cheviot House, Northampton, and Wallbeck Close, Northampton, stole a bottle of tequila from Cases Ibis hotel, common assault of a police officer, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; 27 weeks in prison, fined £100.

HOLLY JOHNSON, aged 40, of Hawkstone Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £682, surcharge £273, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

THOMAS JONES, aged 27, of Market Street, Northampton, common assault, stole three ham & cheese baguettes of a value £10.70 from Greggs, fined £140, compensation of £50.

MARIN GANEA, aged 25, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £968, surcharge £387, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DEQUAN GAYLE, aged 19, of Coverack Close, Northampton, criminal damage to a police vehicle; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £100,costs £85,

STEVEN EAGLE, aged 37, of no fixed abode, drug driving;community order, disqualified for 12 months.

RICKY JOHNSON, aged 37, of Raisins Field Close, Northampton, criminal damage to a motor vehicle; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £350, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

