Northampton road cordoned off after late-night reports of "disturbance"

Windows damaged following incident around 9pm in Merthyr Road, Dallington

Part of residential road in Dallington is cordoned off this morning (Thursday February 27) after police dealt with a disturbance last night.

Pictures showed damage to No24 in Merthyr Road

Damage to one of the properties in the road was clearly visible with ground floor windows apparently smashed.

Officers issued an appeal for witnesses after being alerted to an incident in Merthyr Road at around 9pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said last night: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident at Merthyr Rd, Dallington, Northampton, following reports of a disturbance at around 9pm this evening (Wednedsday, 26 Feb).

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."

Police keep part of Merthyr Road cordoned off in Dallington

Bus operators Stagecoach say their No8 service will be diverted via Gladstone Road while Merthyr Road remains closed.