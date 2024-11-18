Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 5

BELIEVE IN GREEN LTD, of Rothersthorpe Avenue, Northampton, carried an insecure load, overloaded vehicle; fined £1,665, surcharge to fund victim services £666, prosecution costs £277.

MIRON VIDA, aged 49, of Cotton Court, Northampton, carried an insecure load, overloaded vehicle; fined £498, surcharge £199, costs £206.

MICHAEL GIBBS, aged 30, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing, criminal damage; community order, fined £50, compensation of £500.

IONUT COBZARIU, aged 20, of Talbot Road, Northampton, two counts of common assault of a police officer; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85.

ROBERT WHEELER, aged 29, of Prestbury Road, Northampton, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JULIA NASH, aged 42, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, two counts of stealing goods of a total value of £131.15 from Tesco, stole laundry products to the value of £20.98 from Home Bargains, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £200.

ADAM TIWARY, aged 42, of no fixed abode, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, interfered with a motor vehicle with intent to steal, stole three bottles of alcohol of a value unknown from Asda, stole meat goods to the value of £57.04 from Co-op, attempted to steal bottles of alcohol of a value unknown from Asda, three counts of fraud by false representation, three counts of criminal damage, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; 38 weeks in prison, compensation of £857.04, costs £200.

GRAEME FROST, aged 54, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, theft; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £26, costs £85.

RYAN JACKSON, aged 39, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 11 months..

DUMITRU MANOLE, aged 29, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £85, three points.

MYLES JAMES WINFARRAH, aged 26, of Midfield Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

PATRICK ANDREW ADEY, aged 26, c/o Furness Lane, Nether Heyford, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on November 6

STEVEN DAVIDSON, aged 66, of Hall Close, Kislingbury, speeding; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROHITH KANDUKURI, aged 35, of Wellington Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £380, surcharge £152, costs £110, six points.

JAMIE PAUL MARTIN, aged 31, of Belfry Way, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, speeding; fined £623, surcharge £249, costs £110, six points.

MAHAMMED HELAL UDDIN UDDIN, aged 43, of Hervey Street, Northampton, used a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £168, surcharge £67, costs £110, three points.

JORDAN ANDREW DAVID KING, aged 25, of Chedworth Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £261, surcharge £104, costs £110, disqualified for 10 days.

