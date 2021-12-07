Northampton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assaults against teenage girl

A Northampton man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after being found guilty of child sexual assault charges.

Alan William John Upton, previously of Northampton, was found guilty of the offences against an underage girl, following a four-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

The 33-year-old was jailed for 15 years with an extended licence of 17 years.

Alan Upton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Lead Investigator, DC James Wright, said: “First of all, I would like to commend the bravery of the young woman in this case who not only had the courage to report what happened to her to Northamptonshire Police, but supported the investigation right to the end.

"She also stood up in court and gave evidence against her abuser, showing courage far beyond her years and courage no one should ever be asked to find.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who presented evidence at court and helped to convict Upton. They too showed that they would not be scared or intimidated by him.

“Upton shamelessly denied any wrongdoing from the start - from his police interview all the way through to trial. Ultimately, the jury saw through his lies and after only a short time deliberating, found him guilty of all offences.

“As a result of her bravery, Upton will now have years staring at the same four walls, to reflect on his despicable behaviour.”