■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 3

ROBBIE SUNTER, aged 25, of Billing Road, Northampton, stole Peroni lager to the value of £24 from Co-op, obstructed police in exercise of a search, failed to surrender to custody; fined £50, conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £24, prosecution costs £85.

DAVID HARKINS, aged 43, of no fixed abode, stole laundry items and meat products to the value of £165 from Co-op, stole a number of items to the value of £294.73 from Sainsbury’s, stole a meat items to the value of £129.80 from Tesco Express, stole a number of items from display to the value of £100 from Sainsbury’s; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £559.73,

VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 32, of Randall Road, Northampton, stole various items of a value £132.20 from Co-op, stole various items of a value of £15 from One Stop, stole various items of a value £54 from Co-op, stole various items of a value of £60 from Co-op, stole various items of a value of £60 from Co-op; 15 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £321.20, costs £85.

FRUNZA GEANINA, aged 25, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, stole meat of a value unknown from Sainsbury’s; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge to fund victim services £26.

KEATING ROSS, aged 22, of Jubilee Mews, Northampton, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons causing a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their personal safety; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CHARLIE WARD, aged 33, of Northumbria Gardens, Northampton, stole 21 trolleys and a manual stacker to the value of £850 from Asda; conditionally discharged for 24 months, costs £85.

CHARLEY REYNOLDS, aged 28, of Pennycress Place, Northampton, drink driving — 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ARILLEUS WRIGHT, aged 19, of Gibbsacre Court, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a lock knife — in a public place, possession of cannabis; five months in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on February 4

INDRIT TUSHA, aged 31, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a motor vehicle without third party insurance; nine weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months .

BRANDON SMITH, aged 28, of Argyle Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

JACKSON AMINU, aged 40, of Semilong Road, Northampton, speeding — 108mph on M1 exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

FRANKLIN CHIBUZOR AZUBUIKE, aged 27, of East Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £90, six points.

HANNAH KATHRYN METTAM, aged 42, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, speeding — 63mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph, fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JANE MILLER, aged 61, of Holly Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CONSTANTIN-MARIAN MURTAZA, aged 28, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, driver failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on Lady’ Lane, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARTIN AMOS SHARP, aged 43, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ILMI TOCILLA, aged 27, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove other than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £234, costs £90, six points.

LEONID TOFAN, aged 25, of Nene Way, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, driver failed to comply with a no entry sign on St Giles Square, Northampton; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

KURT BLYTHE, aged 38, of Black Cat Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARIUS CHIRIAC, aged 29, of Ringway, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIHAI-NICOLAE CIOBANU, aged 29, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — drivers licence was revoked until test passed, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MOHAMMED KHAWSER HUSSEIN, aged 23, of Chestnut Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle with no MoT, drove while not wearing a seat belt, drove a vehicle when the registration mark required to be fixed on the front and rear of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations — plates did not display suppliers’ name or postcode; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

