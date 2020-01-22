Northampton man on Operation Crooked list of county's most wanted burglars

Operation Crooked detectives have issued a list of Northamptonshire's most wanted burglars.

They include one Northampton man, 20-year-old Michael Patrick Connors, who police are hunting in connection with a burglary in Irthlingborough last September.

Michael Patrick Connors (left) and Curtis Dean Flint are on the list of Northamptonshire's most-wanted burglars

The list also includes Curtis Dean Flint, 26, of no fixed abode who is wanted for two burglaries in Banbury in October 2019.

Artur Fornalczyk, 22, from Corby, and 32-year-old Patrick James Fahey of Kettering are also wanted following burglaries in Corby and Kettering last year.

Police today (January 22) released photos of the four, labelling them "Northamptonshire's most wanted burglars."

Northamptonshire's nine-man Operation Crooked team work alongside the county's CID last April supported by intelligence, forensic and proactive resources to tackle the rising number of burglaries in the county.

And police say burglaries across Northamptonshire have significantly reduced since the team was put together last April.