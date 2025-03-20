Local magistrates sentenced these offenders from Northampton, Silverstone, Roade…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 6

SIMON SOPI, aged 28, of Tarn Croft, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — in Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton; criminal damage to headlights of a Mercedes GLA; four months in prison, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £85.

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated and within an exclusion zone; community order, costs £85,

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JAMES BROWN, aged 37, of Towcester Road, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £300,.

MALCOLM TAVENGWA, aged 21, of Bristle Street, Northampton, drink driving — 100 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; fined £152, surcharge £61, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

■ These cases were heard on March 7

HARRY POPPERT, aged 25, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ALLAN GICHUHI, aged 46, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, drink driving — 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with alcohol treatment for six months, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months,

PHILIP RALPH, aged 41, of Hoe Way, Roade, drug driving; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ROBERT BROWN, aged 47, of Poachers End, Silverstone, drink driving — 64 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 milligrammes of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £484, surcharge £194, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months,

■ These cases were heard on March 8

NATHAN VICKERS, aged 25, of Edison Drive, Northampton, stole items of a value unknown from Co-op, stole air fresheners and laundry detergents of a value unknown from Tesco; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £130.60.

CARL HEAVEY, aged 53, of Campbell Street, Northampton, breached a court protection order; fined £50, costs £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.