Police appeal for information on whereabouts of 43-year-old

Police are hunting a Northampton man who failed to show up to face drugs charges earlier this month.

Police issued this photo of Adam Fenton, who is wanted after failing to appear at court

Adam Fenton, 43, was due to appear on January 15 for a hearing relating to an offence of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Northampton Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding Fenton's whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 20000027919.