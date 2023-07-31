Northampton magistrates: Prison sentences, eight-year driving ban and fines handed down in court

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 17

NIGEL MARSHALL, aged 53, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, on May 28, 2023, failed to provide specimen of breath; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 102 months,

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIGEL MARSHALL, aged 53, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, on June 29 drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 18 weeks in prison, have treatment for alcohol dependency, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for eight years, six months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

ANTHONY CANTOR, aged 42, of Roe Road, Northampton, on May 30, 2023, stole items value £30 from Co-op, on June 6 stole items value £45 from Superdrug, on July 12 stole two Vichy face creams value of £80.00 from Superdrug, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 13 weeks in prison, compensation of £156.50, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

JOHN THOMAS, aged 44, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, drove while unfit through drink, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £85.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for five years.

JACOB BROWN, aged 31, of Sheerwater Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 17 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ADAM JOHNSON, aged 49, of Portland Place, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; 46 weeks in prison, compensation of £900.84.

MUSTAFA YASIR ALI, aged 20, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, assault by beating, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work.

■ These cases were heard on July 18

HARRY MAUND, aged 21, of 14, Sheaf Street, Daventry, assault by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200.00, surcharge £114, costs £85.00.

JAMES DOHERTY, aged 20, of Nene Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MARIE PALMER, aged 56, of Abbey Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER FOWLER, aged 43, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.00. Committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 19 months.

COURTNEY HALEY, aged 18, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

THOMAS EARNSHAW, aged 19, of Sandown Road, Towcester, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JACK THOMAS RAMSEY WALKER, aged 29, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £310, three points.

VICTOR DOREL ALDEA, aged 36, of Thornhill Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100.00, costs £60.00.

JAKE GENT, aged 32, of Poppyfields Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £50.00, costs £30.00.

SCOTT JAMES BRUCE, aged 44, of Neve Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100.00, costs £60.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

THOMAS ROCHE, aged 32, of Cedar Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £400.00, costs £60.00.

CHRISTIAN LINDON BLACKWELL, aged 50, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, deposited a refuse sack containing general domestic rubbish and left it in a public footpath near to the vicinity of Kingsmead Gardens; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £150.

SHARAINE McKOY, aged 30, of Northwood Road, Northampton, two counts of depositing multiple rubbish sacks in Northwood Road; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £1,470.50.

■ These cases were heard on July 19

JOSHUA LAKE, aged 18, of Lasham Court, Northampton, theft of a pedal cycle, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for six months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DUSTIN MASON, aged 51, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, 15 counts of stealing items total value £1,758.50 of from BP Upton Way Filling Station between April 8, 2023, and May 19; community order, compensation of £344.05

LEE REEDER, aged 45, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, on November 19, 2022, two counts of causing racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress, stole orange juice value unknown from Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £200, costs £85.

LEE REEDER, aged 45, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, on January 22, 2023, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, damaged a police van by spitting, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation £75, costs £620.

RYAN SHARP, aged 22, of Waypost Court, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114.00 costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANDREW NICHOLS, aged 35, of Loake Close, Northampton, three breaches of a court order; fined £150, costs £177.00; On 07/07/2023 at Northampton breached a domestic violence protection order

ELIZABETH EDGLEY, aged 21, of Glade Close, Northampton, assault by beating, failed to leave premises when required to do so by staff as required by a criminal behaviour order; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

BEN JOHNSON, aged 45, of Thatcher Drive, Woodford Halse, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.