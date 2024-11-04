Shoplifter Damion Carvell targeted a Tesco Express store in Daventry 13 times in 16 days

A serial shoplifter who stole food from a Tesco Express SIX TIMES in one day — pilfering crates of Stella Artois lager and goods for a full English breakfast — has been ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work by magistrates in Northampton.

According to court documents, Damion Carvell, aged 31, took goods worth a total of £114.90 from his local supermarket 13 times in the space of just 16 days, helping himself to boxes of beer, food and sweets.

The long list of charges related to a catalogue of thefts starting on August 19, 2024, when Carvell stole a crate of beer worth £12. Two more charges related to the following day, August 20, when he stole chicken breasts worth £4.55 and then bacon, sausages, eggs and beans to the value of £9.40.

On August 23, there were six charges of stealing a crate of Stella Artois on three separate visits, two tins of dog food and and bacon, eggs, sausages, beans and bread. The final charge related to September 4 when he again stole sausages bacon, beans and eggs from the store in Daventry's Ashby Fields neighbourhood.

He also took flour and seasoning worth £3 on August 26 and two more crates of Stella on September 2.

Cavell, of nearby Ericsson Close, was ordered to pay £144.90 compensation plus a £114 surcharge to fund victim services — although magistrates decided not to make an order for a contribution to prosecution costs because of the defendant's lack of means.