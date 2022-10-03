Northampton lorry parks get a visit from police tackling people smugglers

Truck stops and lorry parks in and around Northampton saw a heavy police presence as part of a campaign to tackle people smuggling and modern slavery.

Officers targeted vehicles travelling into the country at locations on the M1 and A45, speaking to drivers about the dangers of organised immigration and what to do if they have concerns.

DCI Nick Cobley said: “When we talk about people smuggling, we are talking about organised crime groups who are organising human trafficking and taking vast amounts of money from people.

Police were out in force on the M1 and A45 in an operation linked to tackling people smuggling

“Locations such as this are places where lorry drivers may see suspicious activity or people getting out of lorries and we urge them to report those incidents to us.

“We targeted lorries that had travelled into the country and were using our road networks, checking vehicles and speaking to the drivers about the risks associated with immigration crime and how they can protect themselves and their companies from being targeted.

“We are really focused on tackling organised immigration crime and engaging with lorry drivers and businesses is key to this work.

“Anyone who has any information about organised immigration crime can contact us on 101 or report their concerns anonymously to CrimeStoppers via 0800 555 111.”

Operations took place as part of a Northamptonshire Police week of action tackling serious and organised crime — one of the four areas Chief Constable Nick Adderley announced in May the force will prioritise over the next three years.